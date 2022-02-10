CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up to $24.15

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.15, but opened at $26.39. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 5,639 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,120,000 after acquiring an additional 150,299 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.