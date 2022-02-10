CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up to $24.15

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.15, but opened at $26.39. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 5,639 shares.
A number of analysts have commented on CEIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)
CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.
