Insider Selling: Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director Sells 7,455,815 Shares of Stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:MGY opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 84,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,019,000 after purchasing an additional 161,325 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.