GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,680 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GSK. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.64) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($27.05) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,600 ($21.64) to GBX 1,675 ($22.65) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,629.43 ($22.03).

GSK opened at GBX 1,634.80 ($22.11) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,619.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,517.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.49).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.31) dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.92) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,632.59).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

