DCC’s (DCC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DCC from GBX 7,640 ($103.31) to GBX 8,349 ($112.90) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered DCC to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 6,900 ($93.31) to GBX 5,550 ($75.05) in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($98.04) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DCC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,046.17 ($95.28).

DCC stock opened at GBX 6,440 ($87.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 5,476 ($74.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,684 ($90.39). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,069.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,080.05.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

