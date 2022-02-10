AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($135.23) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a £105 ($141.99) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a £115 ($155.51) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($121.70) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a £105 ($141.99) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,713.08 ($131.35).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,681 ($117.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £134.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.36. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 6,736 ($91.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,523 ($128.78). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,487.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,580.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.96) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.51%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

