Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stake Lessened by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $26.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.14 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

