Insider Selling: Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) insider William D. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $323,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SRRA opened at $34.51 on Thursday. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $35.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $519.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 64,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 99,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.