loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan Sells 75,000 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $273,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $4.10 on Thursday. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

