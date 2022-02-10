loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan Sells 75,000 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $273,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $4.10 on Thursday. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LDI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
