James P. Mackin Sells 10,638 Shares of Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $184,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE AORT opened at $18.13 on Thursday. Artivion Inc has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $713.05 million, a P/E ratio of 604.53 and a beta of 1.55.
