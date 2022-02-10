James P. Mackin Sells 10,638 Shares of Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $184,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE AORT opened at $18.13 on Thursday. Artivion Inc has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $713.05 million, a P/E ratio of 604.53 and a beta of 1.55.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

