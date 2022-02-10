American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,759 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,540,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 35,195 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TCS opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.03. The stock has a market cap of $411.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.24.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

