American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 27.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 287.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares in the last quarter.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $178.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.01. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.99 and a 52-week high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

