American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 1,091 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,226,000 after purchasing an additional 212,666 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 76,466 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $69.50 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

