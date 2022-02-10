American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QSR. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QSR. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $57.82 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.