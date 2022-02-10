City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 79.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in City Office REIT by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in City Office REIT by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 115,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $768.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. City Office REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

