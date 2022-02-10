US Bancorp DE Buys 750 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 106.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Jamf were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Jamf by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Jamf by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Jamf by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Jamf stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.46.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

In other Jamf news, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 18,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $685,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 3,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,260 shares of company stock worth $13,280,558 in the last 90 days.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

