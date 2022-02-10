US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,221 Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 26.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 200.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter valued at $1,315,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of CBD stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.87. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $8.41.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.