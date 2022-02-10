US Bancorp DE Acquires 4,498 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Senseonics by 869.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,009,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 905,194 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Senseonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

SENS stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Senseonics news, insider Francine Kaufman sold 20,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $77,692.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,536 shares of company stock valued at $793,134. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

