Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Meggitt (LON:MGGT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 800 ($10.82) price objective on the stock.

MGGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.82) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.14) price objective on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meggitt currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 695 ($9.40).

Meggitt stock opened at GBX 750.40 ($10.15) on Wednesday. Meggitt has a 52-week low of GBX 391.90 ($5.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 846 ($11.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 740.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 722.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51.

In other Meggitt news, insider Tony Wood sold 52,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($10.02), for a total transaction of £392,611.44 ($530,914.73).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

