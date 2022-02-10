Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMDS. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.22) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 584 ($7.90) to GBX 588 ($7.95) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DS Smith currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 525 ($7.10).

Shares of SMDS opened at GBX 378.50 ($5.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 381.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 401.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 20.38. DS Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 355.97 ($4.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 465.97 ($6.30).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. DS Smith’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

In other DS Smith news, insider Alina Kessel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £19,350 ($26,166.33).

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

