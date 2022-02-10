Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.16) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.12) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.11) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 169.38 ($2.29).

VOD stock opened at GBX 139.68 ($1.89) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The company has a market cap of £37.77 billion and a PE ratio of -279.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.00%.

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($47,058.82).

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

