Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 172.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 179,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after buying an additional 20,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOOG opened at $279.98 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.97 and a one year high of $306.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.94.

