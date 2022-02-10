Warburg Research Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €24.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.59) price objective on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.41) target price on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.84) price objective on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.69) target price on DIC Asset in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.90 ($21.72).

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €15.46 ($17.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.22. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of €13.55 ($15.57) and a fifty-two week high of €16.84 ($19.36). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

