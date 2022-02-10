Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 702,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,451 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $12,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 417,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after acquiring an additional 974,350 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,850,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

