Citigroup Inc. Has $762,000 Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 166,640 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dycom Industries by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dycom Industries by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

NYSE:DY opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.52 and a 200-day moving average of $80.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.55. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.