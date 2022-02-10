Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,327,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,133 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,103,000 after purchasing an additional 199,142 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,689,000 after purchasing an additional 541,881 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,228,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,729,000 after purchasing an additional 62,223 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,501,000 after purchasing an additional 91,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

