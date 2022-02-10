Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €76.80 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.80 ($88.28) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €83.00 ($95.40) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($105.75) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($101.15) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($109.20) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($103.45) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €85.18 ($97.91).

Shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €69.10 ($79.43) on Wednesday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €62.10 ($71.38) and a 1-year high of €76.80 ($88.28). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €67.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 111.45.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

