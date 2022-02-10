iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.33. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.