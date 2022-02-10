Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 791,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $11,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,592,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,955,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $113,883,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $96,762,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,354,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 18.96.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 7.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is 12.37. Oatly Group AB has a 52 week low of 6.11 and a 52 week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

