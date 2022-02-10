Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 50,990 Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,208,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition were worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAAC. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,040,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 16.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,494,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after purchasing an additional 215,430 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Health Assurance Acquisition by 8.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HAAC opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.