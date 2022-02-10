Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 86.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 334.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 42,201 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 62.6% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 63,897 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 26.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 22,456 shares during the period. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UBA opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.96%.

UBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

