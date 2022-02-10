Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HEZU opened at $37.18 on Thursday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.