Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the first quarter worth $243,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Agilysys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Agilysys by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,622,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,253,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGYS stock opened at $39.91 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $986.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

