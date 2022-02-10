Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,646 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in NV5 Global by 346.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 61.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NVEE opened at $108.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day moving average of $109.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.58 and a 52-week high of $141.48.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $4,452,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.