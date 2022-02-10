Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in German American Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GABC stock opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

