Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $58,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 25.9% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 45,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $235.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ALDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.