Barclays PLC Acquires 14,486 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 4.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 14.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

NYSE FPI opened at $11.11 on Thursday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $364.63 million, a P/E ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 0.79.

FPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.