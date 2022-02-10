XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $950,240.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 16,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $950,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
XPEL stock opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.18. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 2.13.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
XPEL Company Profile
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on XPEL (XPEL)
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.