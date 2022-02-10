XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $950,240.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 16,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $950,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

XPEL stock opened at $60.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.18. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $103.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 2.13.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $68.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in XPEL by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.