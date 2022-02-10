Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Keith A. Sultana Sells 3,520 Shares

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $162.18 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $144.78 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,399,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Trane Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

