Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Barclays PLC grew its position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PCSB Financial were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 21,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $3,838,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 20.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael P. Goldrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCSB opened at $18.78 on Thursday. PCSB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.65.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 5.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.