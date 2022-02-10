Barclays PLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $35.52.

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

