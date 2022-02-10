Barclays PLC Has $460,000 Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 526.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,929 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,108,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after buying an additional 129,073 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after buying an additional 61,065 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 96,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth $2,081,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TITN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $722.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

