Barclays PLC Has $444,000 Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PetroChina by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,873,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in PetroChina by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 50,089 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in PetroChina during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PetroChina during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Shares of NYSE PTR opened at $53.49 on Thursday. PetroChina Company Limited has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79.

PetroChina Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

