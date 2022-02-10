BlackRock Inc. Sells 8,984 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.32% of Chase worth $51,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 112,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Chase by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chase stock opened at $95.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $903.52 million, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.65. Chase Co. has a 52 week low of $92.44 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $100,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $292,250 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

