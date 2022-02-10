Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.50.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $179.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.80 and a 200 day moving average of $196.16. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $135.57 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

