TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.58.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
TRUE opened at $3.50 on Thursday. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $335.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47.
About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueCar (TRUE)
- Bullish Technical Events Suggest Gains For These 3 Small Caps
- The Long Case for Buying Hasbro Stock May Lie in the Metaverse
- The Institutions Are Buying Reynolds Consumer Products
- Don’t Buy Into Canopy Growth’s Earnings Outlook
- XPO Logistics Gets The Market Back In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.