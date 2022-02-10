TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

TRUE opened at $3.50 on Thursday. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $335.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter worth $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

