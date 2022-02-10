PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLXP. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PLx Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.65.

PLx Pharma stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. PLx Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $172.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 4.41.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 560.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 36,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 69,862 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 592.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

