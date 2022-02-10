Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LTHM. Raymond James upped their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Livent from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.64.

Livent stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.06. Livent has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $33.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Livent by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Livent by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

