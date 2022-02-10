Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

NAPA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.30.

NAPA stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $99,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 626,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $12,297,547.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 636,609 shares of company stock worth $12,512,744. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 191,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

