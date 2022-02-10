Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “
Shares of OIS stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $381.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.65.
Oil States International Company Profile
Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.
