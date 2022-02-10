Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Shares of OIS stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $381.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 1,840.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

