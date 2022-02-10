Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXRX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RXRX stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $47,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $64,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,128 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,456,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 545.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 144,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.